Pet Pals: Meet Sheriff!

This week's Pet Pal is "Sheriff!"



This two-year-old shepherd mix needs his forever home!



This sweet boy loves walks and is gentle with treats.



If you'd like to see Sheriff, call The Humane Society of Southern Arizona at 520-327-6088.



HSSAZ has also opened their second thrift store, located along Fourth Avenue.



For more information, visit hssaz.org.

