Happy National Margarita Day!

Days ahead of Memorial Day weekend, state officials have issued a warning about another fox attack at a popular hiking trail in southern Arizona.
Days ahead of Memorial Day weekend, state officials have issued a warning about another fox attack at a popular hiking trail in southern Arizona.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
Two Jasper County men were charged Friday after photos posted online showed them pouring beer into the mouth of a juvenile alligator.
VCU Medical Center successfully delivered sextuplets on May 11 with a 40-person team.
VCU Medical Center successfully delivered sextuplets on May 11 with a 40-person team.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.
A man and a woman remain on the run after a shooting inside a Downtown Memphis hotel, according to Memphis Police Department.