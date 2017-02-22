Happy National Margarita Day! - Tucson News Now

Happy National Margarita Day!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Drink up! Allie Baron from La Cocina stops by Fox 11 Daybreak with southwest twist on the tequila drink.

Prickly pear margarita:

  • 1.5oz Milagro tequila
  • .5oz Pierre ferrand dry curaçao
  • 1 oz fresh lime juice
  • .5oz simple syrup
  • Salt rim

