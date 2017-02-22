Happy National Margarita Day!

Drink up! Allie Baron from La Cocina stops by Fox 11 Daybreak with southwest twist on the tequila drink.

Prickly pear margarita:

1.5oz Milagro tequila

.5oz Pierre ferrand dry curaçao

1 oz fresh lime juice

.5oz simple syrup

Salt rim

