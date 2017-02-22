Arc fire at generator leaves Nogales without power

Police say this photo reportedly shows a column of smoke from the fire that caused the power outage in Nogales on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/NogalesPD_PIO)

Much of Nogales was left without electricity on Wednesday, Feb. 22, after an explosion and arc fire in one of the city's generators.

According to the Santa Cruz County Flood Control District, the fire happened at the UniSource substation, also known as the Valencia Plant.

We just got this video from @NogalesPD_PIO.They say this incident shut down most major intersections & 1 of the biggest clinics;all okay now pic.twitter.com/mtWSh4ewej — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 22, 2017

According to #SantaCruzCounty flood district's FB page, this was an arc fire in an electrical generator. ??: Sean Heydel, Nogales resident pic.twitter.com/SiMv9Q6WkR — Monica Grimaldo (@monicagrimaldo_) February 22, 2017

A photo surfaced on social media of the initial blast and fire that possibly led to todays power outage. Source: unknown pic.twitter.com/G3KQgJCgQ0 — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) February 22, 2017

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY: Unisource has made the repair. All electrical service has been restored. — Nogales Fire_PIO (@NogalesFDepart1) February 22, 2017

Most major businesses were affected by the outage. Closures were expected to last for hours, but power was restored at a quicker pace than originally expected.

@NogalesPD_PIO Good news! So far less time than originally anticipated to get electricity back up. Most of city is back up. Downtown pending — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) February 22, 2017

Nogales police do not believe it was crime related.

"It looks like some sort of isolated incident," said Nogales police Sgt. Robert Fierros.

@NogalesPD_PIO Most major businesses affected and may remain closed until power is back up. NPD and NFD phone lines are working... — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) February 22, 2017

Nogales PD- power surge put out traffic lights in Nogales at major intersections. We are aware and working on the problem. Ofcs on t-control — Sgt. Robert Fierros (@NogalesPD_PIO) February 22, 2017

Phone lines are temp out-of-service. We thank you for your patience as we are working on one back-up line only. 9-1-1 lines are not effected — SCC Sheriff AZ (@SCCSheriff) February 22, 2017

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY: Unisource reporting a problem at Nogales Substation. Many parts of the County without electrical service. — Nogales Fire_PIO (@NogalesFDepart1) February 22, 2017

All of the city's major traffic lights were affected.

Nogales police and fire departments worked together to keep traffic moving.

