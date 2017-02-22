Arc fire at generator leaves Nogales without power - Tucson News Now

Arc fire at generator leaves Nogales without power

By Tucson News Now Staff
Police say this photo reportedly shows a column of smoke from the fire that caused the power outage in Nogales on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/NogalesPD_PIO) Police say this photo reportedly shows a column of smoke from the fire that caused the power outage in Nogales on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter/NogalesPD_PIO)
NOGALES, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Much of Nogales was left without electricity on Wednesday, Feb. 22, after an explosion and arc fire in one of the city's generators.

According to the Santa Cruz County Flood Control District, the fire happened at the UniSource substation, also known as the Valencia Plant.

Most major businesses were affected by the outage. Closures were expected to last for hours, but power was restored at a quicker pace than originally expected.

Nogales police do not believe it was crime related.

"It looks like some sort of isolated incident," said Nogales police Sgt. Robert Fierros.

All of the city's major traffic lights were affected.

Nogales police and fire departments worked together to keep traffic moving.

