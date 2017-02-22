TopGolf planning Marana location

Tucson police are working an officer-involved shooting at 5401 South Park Avenue, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.
Rhonda Grace Smith, 53, claims her husband Timothy Darnell burned down her mobile home on the south side after she received a series of voicemails from Darnell the night before.
Volunteers from Flood Control, Wild at Heart, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Electric Power built 16 new burrows using plastic buckets, tubing, and PVC pipes to mimic natural burrows. These burrows were then covered in rock to provide additional protection to the habitat entrances.
"Especially when it comes to seat belts. You just know what to look for after awhile," he said, explaining driver habits and behavior. "I've seen it from where they're with their hands on the wheel, looking forward, and no eye contact, to waving or making too much contact. That draws my attention."
If a deal is worked out, it would be the first movie house in downtown to show first run movies in decades.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
Check out this big guy! This 'monster' bull frog was caught in a South Texas fishing pond near Batesville by Markcuz Rangel.
