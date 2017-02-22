TopGolf planning Marana location

The Marana Chamber of Commerce confirms that TopGolf will open a golf entertainment complex in the town this fall.

The complex will replace the Practice Tee driving range behind Costco at Thornydale and River roads and is expected to be open by November.

TopGolf also provides entertainment for non-golf fans by providing games for all skills and ages, televisions and food and drinks.

