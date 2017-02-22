Tucson police help nab suspect aka the 'Barrel Chested Bandit'

Tucson police officers assisted the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the arrest of a suspect wanted for robberies in five states, according to a recent release from the FBI.

FBI agents arrested 50-year-old Anthony James Lane, who they believe to be the Barrel Chested Bandit.

The FBI received a tip on Feb. 14, and spoke with three former co-workers that worked with Lane in Tucson, according to an official complaint filed with the U.S. District Court. All three viewed video surveillance photos from the Tucson bank robbery and positively identified Lane as the person in the photos.

According to the release Lane was arrested without incident on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at a Quality Inn in Tucson, with help from agents with the Phoenix FBI's Tucson Resident Agency.

FBI agents reported that during an interview Lane admitted to several robberies, not only of the Aug. 2016 robbery of the Arizona Central Credit Union, but to those in Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, and Utah.

The FBI is thanking the Tucson Police Department and the various law enforcement partners that worked the case, as well as the public and media for the numerous tips that helped lead to Lane's arrest.

Due to the ongoing investigation into the robberies, no further information has been released.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

[READ MORE: FBI: 'Barrel-chested bandit' remains at-large, reward up to $10K offered]

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.