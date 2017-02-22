2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Headed to the Tucson Rodeo parade Thursday?

Here are a few things you need to know:

The parade begins rolling at 9 a.m., but you should plan to get there early. The grandstands open at 7 a.m. and the pre-parade entertainment starts at 8 a.m.

If you can't make it out there, KOLD News 13 has you covered. We will stream the event live HERE.

Parade route - Ajo Highway 1/2 mile west of Park Ave. going east to Park Avenue, then south on Park to Irvington Rd., west on Irvington to Sixth Avenue and north on Sixth to the North end of the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

The Judges and Reviewing stands are located on the North side of Irvington close to Sixth Ave.

Grandstand seating is on Irvington Road. Seating in this area requires ticketing which can be purchased at Ticket Booths near the Grandstands. Prices are as follows:

Adults. $10

Children 12 and under. $5

However, there is free seating all along the parade route, check out the map (see below) >>

Street closures for Thursday Feb. 23, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Sixth Avenue will be closed between Ajo Way and Irvington Road.

An hour later, Ajo Way between Sixth Avenue and Park Avenue, Park Avenue between Ajo Way and Irvington Road, and Irvington Road between Park Avenue and Sixth Avenue will be closed.

All streets should reopen sometime between noon and 1 p.m.

Westbound Ajo Road will be open until 8 a.m. to accommodate VA Hospital patients and visitors.

Motorists driving in this area may experience traffic delays associated with this event so please plan to arrive early if attending the parade. The traveling public should use caution when driving, bicycling or walking in this area. Please watch for event participants, obey all traffic control, and watch for detour signs and personnel providing traffic control.

For more information on the rodeo click HERE.

