Immigrants keep working, advocates keep educating after DHS memos released

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Recently announced plans on immigration enforcement from the Department of Homeland Security won't shake Jorge Rosas from showing up at the Southside Workers Center every morning in Tucson.

The DHS memos state that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not exempt any immigrant in the U.S. illegally, save for those covered by Deferred Action for Children Arrivals, from immigration enforcement and deportation.

Rosas said Wednesday that's he's been searching for work through the Southside Workers Center for nearly a decade. He admits that there are some people in the country illegally who have committed crimes and should be deported, but those are not the people he sees every morning ready to work in Tucson.

"It would not be good if they deported us because we live here, we shop here, we pay rent here," said Rosas.

He said he came to the United States in 1985, returned to Mexico and wound up in Tucson around 2001. Here legally, Rosas said he speaks for the 99% of workers at the center who are undocumented.

"There is a fear of deportation," he said. "We are a society in Tucson that should be respected as people that are here and living here."

Reverend Alison Harrington at Southside Presbyterian Church said she's been taking phone calls, emails and all sorts of questions about the recent memos. She said one example was a teacher who didn't know how to explain to a student what the orders mean for her family.

Advocates are teaching immigrants to not open their doors to any law enforcement unless a warrant is served. Harrington compared the overall sense of fear and heightened awareness to that of SB 1070 years ago. 

"Right after that fear, there was this high level of community engagement where people realized actually staying shut-in in our homes and living in the shadows isn't going to be the thing that saves us," she said.

There are an estimated 31,000 undocumented immigrants in Pima County, according to a 2015 survey by the Migration Policy Institute. Harrington said it's important for those thousands of people to not shut themselves off from the rest of southern Arizona.

"We need to be engaging and working together to create a community that is founded on the principles of human rights and dignity," she said.

Harrington said raids could happen in Tucson so they are preparing families for whatever comes next.

