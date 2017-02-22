UPDATE: Police ID two killed in motorcycle crash

Police have identified the two people who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

According a news release from the Tucson Police Department, 59-year-old Daniel W. Cox and his passenger, 63-year-old Pearle M. Perl, were both pronounced deceased at Banner-University Medical Center. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Police say the motorcycle was northbound on Wilmot Road through the intersection at E. Golf Links Road when he was struck by the driver of a 2012 Ford F-250 making an eastbound turn onto Golf Links from Wilmot. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m.

No citation or arrest has been made at this time. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision, police say.

The driver of the truck remained on scene and was not injured.

