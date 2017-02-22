Sound of a song

Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - What do the Wildcat women's basketball team, Big Sean, and Kevin Gates have in common?

Funny you should ask. The common theme runs through the sound of some songs - songs that describe what the ride has been like for several of the seniors.

For forwards LaBrittney Jones and Breanna Workman, Big Sean's Bounce Back says it all.

"I think we bounced back," said Jones. "Shocked a couple people with how we came in and played games. Even though we haven't won as many games as we probably should have, I think we've grown every game. We've learned so that's the most important thing."

For guard Malena Washington, she relates best to Kevin Gates' Ask For More.

"In the song he talks about all the things he has gained after working hard and being patient," said Washington. "He's finally living comfortable. He doesn't have to struggle any more. He could ask for more but he doesn't because he doesn't want to be too greedy."

And what has Washington gained?

"I think I gained leadership. I think I gained confidence in what I do. Those things I'll take on and carry with me the rest of my l life."

The Wildcats close out the regular season with a two game series against the Los Angeles schools beginning with UCLA Friday at 6:00pm.