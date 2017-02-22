Just one of the cutest new additions to the Reid Park Zoo, a meerkat! (Source: Reid Park Zoo)

The Reid Park Zoo is getting mobbed, but it's not quite what you think.

Meerkats have arrived and are making their home at the zoo. The public has the chance to catch these cute guys in action, thanks to some big windows.

"The community expressed their interest to add meerkats to our diverse collection of species," Zoo Administrator Jason Jacobs said in a recent release. "Our staff and community partners have worked diligently to create a dynamic habitat and for our new meerkats. We look forward to introducing the new meerkats and sharing their story with you."

These small carnivores are related to the mongoose and are native to southern Africa's Kalahari Desert. This helps with the mob here in Tucson, as they have several adaptations that will make living here in the desert a 'walk in the park' so to speak. They have long claws, dark eye patches (think sunglasses) and an advanced sense of smell.

"Cemrock is excited to help bring the mob to the Zoo so we may continue to connect our community closer to wildlife,” said Krista Luckow, Vice President of Business Development for Cemrock, in the same release. "Meerkats are energetic desert animals with unique mannerisms that are sure to delight both parents and children alike. We are thrilled to be able to contribute to this project and help bring this mob, or group of meerkats, to Tucson.”

The new exhibit features not only large windows to see the meerkats, but has two artificial termite mounds, African decor, a night house, sand and vegetation.

"Reid Park Zoo relies on the generosity of the community to create the best Zoo experience," Jacobs said. "This exhibit was made possible thanks to in kind contributions from Tuff Shed, Arizona Trucking and Materials, A Thru Z Construction and Cemrock. Because of our great community partnerships we now have a mob at the Zoo!"

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.