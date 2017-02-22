Last minute preparations underway for Tucson Rodeo parade

The 92nd annual Tucson Rodeo Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

Organizers and community members spent Wednesday preparing and decorating floats that will be taking part in the parade.

A total of 128 floats will take part in one of the country's longest non-motorized parades.

Among them, a float designed by the League of Mexican-American Women. This year the league celebrates their 50th anniversary so they said it was only fitting that their float reflect it.

"It's like a dedication to the 50 years of our hard work and giving back to the community," said Olga Gutierrez, president of the League of Mexican-American Women.

They start planning and designing in November and every year a group of them gather the day before the parade to put it all together.

More than 100,000 people are expected to line up along the parade route and watch.

More than 550 horses, eight marching bands, and close to 2,200 people will be taking part in the parade.

With a parade and crowd this size, organizers said they'll have a lot of people keeping an eye out to make sure things run as smooth and safe as possible.

"Approximately 50 Tucson police officers working the parade route, along with an additional 35 members of hired security and we have about 85 of our own volunteers who will be working as foot marshals along the parade," said Herb Wagner, spokesman for the Tucson Rodeo Parade.

Wagner reminds everyone to leave any kind of noise makers at home. They do not want anything to startle the animals in the parade. Wagner said there is a city noise ordinance in place for the rodeo parade and those in violate can be cited.

For more information about the parade, visit the website : http://www.tucsonrodeo.com/historyparade.html

