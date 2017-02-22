KOLD INVESTIGATION: Service dog or emotional support animal?

Is there a difference between a service dog and an emotional support animal?

The answer can be confusing and people tend to use the terms interchangeably. It's important to know they are different classifications regulated under different federal laws.

Service dogs fall under the American with Disabilities Act and can only be canines. The dog has to be trained to perform a specific job but the animal can be allowed anywhere the public is invited.

An emotional support animal is regulated under the Fair Housing Act. It can be any kind of animal and it does not have to be trained.

"It can be a ferret, it can be a bird, it can be a snake," said Mike Hunter. "There's no limit on what type of animal that can qualify as a support animal."

Hunter is an attorney in North Carolina and he works with homeowners associations, often about animal restrictions.

Believe it or not, chickens can be emotional support animals. (Source: Max Pixel)

Emotional Support Animals

Hunter said many condos, apartments and neighborhoods have rules that limit what kind and size of pet is allowed.

The Fair Housing Act takes precedent over those rules meaning emotional support animals have to be allowed to live with their owner. Hunter said he's even seen a case of a family allowed to have chickens in their backyard because they have been deemed to be emotional support animals.

"If (you) can provide a note, it doesn't even have to be from a doctor, it can be from a health care professional," Hunter said. "(It) can be a social worker, a registered nurse or any other type of person in the medical profession that can put in writing that the person does, in fact, have a disability and that the animal helps them deal with that disability (the animal is allowed) ."

Emotional support animals are also allowed to travel on airplanes, but their owners do not have a federal right to take the animal into all public places. Also, airlines and landlords do have the right to see the paperwork proving the owner has a disability and the animal provides emotional support.

(Source: DVIDSHUB / Wikipedia)

Service Dogs

Proof of need is one of the main differences between support animals and service dogs.

A person with a service dog doesn't have to prove a disability and you can only ask if it's a service dog and what service it provides. No certificates, letters or vests are required.

Debbie Lange, a dog trainer who owns The Dog Knowledge in Charlotte, said her business trains pet dogs while her non-profit trains service dogs.

She said service dogs are more highly trained than a support animal. Service dogs do specific jobs like opening doors, picking things up, bracing after a fall or alerting diabetics of blood sugar events.

It takes hundreds of hours of training, but the verification of need is largely based on the honor system, according to Lange.

"I get calls from law enforcement situations where people are abusing this," Lange said. "We tell our (service dog owners) to take their paperwork and never go out without having the dog vested, but technically they don't have to. We never want these dogs to be a burden to any business so graciously allowing them in."

The frustration for Lange and others is some people claim to have service dogs or emotional support that they don't need and they haven't been properly trained.

