One week later, how businesses are doing since the I-10/Ina interchange closure

By Maria Hechanova, Reporter
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

It’s been one week since ADOT rerouted I-10 traffic and closed the exits to Ina Road in both directions.

Tonight, Tucson News Now checked in with business owners and managers along the stretch to see how they’re doing.

Chickenuevo general manager Dewey Zufelt estimated business is down 15 percent. “It’s a little worse than we thought,” he said. 
 
Zufelt moved Chickenuevo a few blocks east of its original location.
 
He plans to stay open no matter how slow it may get.
 
“Because we have six other restaurants that are doing well so we’ll support this one with our other restaurants,” he explained. “I give it six months for our customers to really get acclimated to how things are and how to get around.”
 
Meanwhile, not all businesses are taking a hit.

Most of appointment-based businesses that don’t rely on drive-by traffic, like car repair shops and tattoo studios, told Tucson News Now it’s not that bad. 
 
“Honestly, it hasn’t affected our business at all, just because we have the perpetuation of continued clientele over the last few years,” said Andres Garcia, State of Art’s owner and tattoo artist. “I did have some concern, initially for some of the newer artists in the shop (to attract new customers).”
 
Donut Wheel’s manager continues to stand by his word that his shop will stay open.

Workers at Miss Saigon told Tucson News Now business has slowed down a bit, but it’s too early to tell if the closure will force them to shut its doors or move to a different location.

