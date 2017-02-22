Bicyclist involved in crash that closed Grant Road, First Avenue

The intersection of East Grant Road and North First Avenue is back open after a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver remained on scene.

