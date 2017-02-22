Bicyclist involved in crash that closed Grant Road, First Avenue - Tucson News Now

breaking

Bicyclist involved in crash that closed Grant Road, First Avenue

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Crash involving a bicyclist. (Source: Tucson News Now) Crash involving a bicyclist. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The intersection of East Grant Road and North First Avenue is back open after a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Sgt. Kim Bay, spokeswoman for the Tucson Police Department. 

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.  

The driver remained on scene. 

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

