Bicyclist involved in crash that closed Grant Road, First Avenue

Volunteers from Flood Control, Wild at Heart, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Electric Power built 16 new burrows using plastic buckets, tubing, and PVC pipes to mimic natural burrows. These burrows were then covered in rock to provide additional protection to the habitat entrances.
The shooting happened at the South Lawn Mortuary cemetery on Friday night and has left one man dead. The officers involved in the shooting were not hurt, according to Sgt. Bay.
The University of Veterans Education and Transition Services (VETS) is working to return about 2,300 lost dog tags to U.S. military veterans who fought in the Vietnam War.
Rhonda Grace Smith, 53, claims her husband Timothy Darnell burned down her mobile home on the south side after she received a series of voicemails from Darnell the night before.
"Especially when it comes to seat belts. You just know what to look for after awhile," he said, explaining driver habits and behavior. "I've seen it from where they're with their hands on the wheel, looking forward, and no eye contact, to waving or making too much contact. That draws my attention."
