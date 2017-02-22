The Gregory School looks to make history

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

The Gregory School will attempt to do something this week that does not appear to ever have been done; become the first school within the Tucson city limits to win both a boys and girls state basketball championship in the same season.

Phoenix Thunderbird won both the girls and boys Class 4A titles in 2003.

The Hawk girls (21-7) are the 3rd seed in Conference 1A and will face 2nd-seeded Rock Point (18-6) Friday in a 10:30 a.m. tipoff at the Prescott Valley Events Center.

The Cougars lost last season to Sanders Valley in the Division V championship game.

The Gregory School (28-1) is the top seed in Boys 1A and will take on Phoenix Valley Lutheran (26-4) in Prescott at 3 p.m.



Each team is led by a dominate scorer. Taylor Thompson averages 27 points per game for the Lady Hawks while Nick Rosquist throws in 29 points per game for the boys.

Rosquist this season became just the fifth player in So. Arizona history to score 2,000 points in a career.

TGS is trying to bring home So. Arizona’s first girls championship since 2008 when Flowing Wells won the Class 4A Division I title and Pusch Ridge Christian took the Class 2A crown, the last of the Lions’ four straight titles.

The Hawks are the only local girls team left in the state tournament after Cienega lost Thursday to Sierra Linda 56-29 in the Conf. 5A semifinals at Grand Canyon University.

TGS is still joined in the boys state tournament by a regional team in San Carlos (Conference 2A) and Salpointe Catholic and Catalina Foothills (Conf. 4A).

The Lancers (21-9) and Falcons (22-5) will meet for a third time this season Thursday night at Amphi High School (7 p.m.) for one of the two spots in the 4A state championship game.

Catalina Foothills won both meetings during the regular season.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.