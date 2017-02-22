Amphi High senior takes no bull, will compete in Tucson Rodeo

Just roam the halls of Amphi High School and you may run into a true cowboy. Bull rider Tyler McVay, an 18-year-old senior, turned pro this year and has been making his mark on the bull riding circuit ever since.

McVay is no stranger to the rodeo. He began riding sheep as a youngster and competed as an amateur pro for the past five years. He is currently ranked #3 in the region and #42 in the world.

Just last month, in his very first competition as a professional, he captured an incredible victory at the SandHills Stock Show Rodeo in Odessa, Texas.

On Saturday, Feb. 25 he will compete in the Tucson Rodeo for the first time as a professional and he will have the support of his home town behind him.

