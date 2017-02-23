Cates' shot highlights Pima Basketball sweep

The No. 5 Pima Community College women’s basketball team did something that has never been done in program history on Wednesday against Central Arizona College.

The Aztecs defeated the Vaqueras 93-90 earning a regular season sweep for the first time ever. Pima won 96-85 last month in Coolidge.

With the game tied at 90-90 with 13.3 seconds left, the Aztecs moved the ball until sophomore Bree Cates broke free and drained a three-pointer with 2.6 left on the clock. The Vaqueras (18-9, 13-7) missed the desperation attempt as time expired.

Cates scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half on 10 for 17 shooting.

Sophomore Sydni Stallworth finished with 21 points and six assists while Smith scored 17 points on 7 for 10 shooting.

The Aztecs (21-6, 15-5 in ACCAC) will go into their game at Mesa on Saturday tied for the No. 1 seed with two regular season games left. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m.

The Pima Community College men’s basketball team grinded out a win against Central Arizona College.

The No. 20 ranked Aztecs (19-9, 13-7 in ACCAC) defeated the Vaqueros (15-13, 8-12) 84-79 and moved two games ahead of Glendale Community College for the No. 2 seed at the Region I, Division II tournament with two regular season games left.

The win gave head coach Brian Peabody the most wins he’s had in a single season at Pima (19) and the most ACCAC conference wins (13). The Aztecs haven’t won 13 conference games since the 2000-01 season.

Sophomore Deion James finished with a game-high 20 points and eight rebounds.

The men’s game with Mesa tips off at 4 p.m.

