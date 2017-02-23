Tense town hall meeting for Rep. Martha McSally

"You are not answering the question," said one attendee. "I would like for you to answer everybody who is asking questions to answer the question!"

Emotions were high as hundreds of people waited to voice their concerns to Representative Martha McSally. And many already had their questions in mind

"I hope she address the border. Because I am so close to the border," said Elizabeth Riordon, who lives in Sierra Vista.

McSally dove right into discussions and took on pressing issues such as health care

Moderator - "Is anyone ever going to be without insurance?"

McSally: "There are already people without insurance!"

Moderator: "Those who got it under the affordable care act."

McSally: "Why focus as we move forward to repeal and replacing .. "

"I can promise you that those people with preexisting conditions are going to be able to get access to health care that any replacement that moves forward is going to keep that in place," said McSally.

She also shared her thoughts when asked about the border wall. "Uh, not a continuous, 2,000 mile border wall. No."

"I think having a dialogue and a discussion where we can actually speak back and forth is important. We've done that over the last two years in many different ways."

But outside the town hall was a different story -- hundreds of people weren't allowed to get in due to capacity issues and their shouts could be heard inside.

Many were not happy they were not able to get inside.

"I'm upset, but I expected it," said Julius Schlosburg, one of those who didn't get in.

"There's a number of people out here and I think it's been a pretty good turn out," said Dave Delker, another who couldn't get inside. "I don't know what they were expecting."

"I'm in a co equal branch of the government. My responsibility is to legislate. My responsibility is to move legislation forward and initiatives that actually help southern Arizona," said McSally.

She will be holding another town hall meeting on Friday, Feb. 24, but this one will not be open to the public. McSally stated she hopes to hold more town halls that are open to the public in the near future.

