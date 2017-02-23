92nd Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade: Routes and Parking

One of the biggest and oldest events in the country kicks off Thursday in southern Arizona.

It's the 92nd Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade, and event organizers say it's one of the world's largest non-motorized parades.

More than 100,000 people are expected to line up along the parade route and watch.

More than 200 floats will make their way from Ajo Way near Park Avenue.

The parade will head east to Park Avenue, then south to Irvington Road.

From there, it will head west to Sixth Avenue, ending at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds.

THE PARADE ROUTE

(Source: Tucson Rodeo Parade)

Drivers, if you're not going to the parade, avoid this area!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The parade starts at 9 a.m.

It's free to see it along the 2-mile route, but you can buy tickets to watch the parade from the grandstands on Irvington Road. Tickets are $5 for children and $10 for adults.

Parking is available near the rodeo grounds, but plan to get there before 8 a.m.

Parking is first come, first serve and police will be closing off the streets to get ready for the parade.

PARADE SAFETY

Starting at 8 a.m., a group of inspectors will be out at the T Barn making sure all wagon brakes are working correctly.

For the safety of everyone, there are a few tidbits spectators need to know.

“Don’t bring toy guns, noise makers, horns and balloons. They spook the horses," said Herb Wagner, co-chair of entries and line-up.

The Tucson Police Department is also doing their part to keep everyone safe.

More than 60 officers are scheduled to work the event. Their services are paid by the Rodeo Parade Committee.

There are officers to help with point control (since many roads will be closed), and also others to assist with crowd control.

It will be a mix of officers on foot, motorcycles and vehicles.

