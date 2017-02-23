TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day

Community members make last minute adjustments for the Tucson Rodeo Parade. (Source: Tucson News Now)

Crash at Golf Links and Wilmot. (Source: Tucson News Now)

TOP STORIES

1. TWO KILLED IN CRASH AT GOLF LINKS, WILMOT

Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a crash near Golf Links and Wilmot Wednesday night. http://bit.ly/2lyVEjJ

As of 9:30 p.m., the intersection was still closed.

Sadly, the collision at Golf Links/Wilmot has turned fatal. The two adult riders on the motorcycle succumbed to injuries. Road still CLOSED. pic.twitter.com/PkFyNow7wC — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 23, 2017

No word yet on what caused the crash.

2. TPD: STUDENT MISTAKENLY BRINGS LOADED GUNS TO SCHOOL

Tucson police are investigating after students at Nash Elementary School found a backpack containing two loaded handguns. http://bit.ly/2kPHwp3

According to Amy Sharpe of the Amphitheater School District, the guns were found on campus late Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 21, after students had been sent home. The campus is located near Oracle Road and Glenn Street.

Sgt. Kim Bay of the Tucson Police Department said, it appears no harm was intended to any students or the school. A student grabbed the wrong backpack and went to school with it, Bay said.

3. TOPGOLF COMING TO MARANA IN NOVEMBER

The Marana Chamber of Commerce has confirmed TopGolf will open a golf entertainment complex in the town this fall. http://bit.ly/2mb2Zcx

The complex will replace the Practice Tee driving range behind Costco at Thornydale and River roads and is expected to be open by November.

TopGolf also provides entertainment for non-golf fans by providing games for all skills and ages, televisions and food and drinks.

HAPPENING TODAY

It's time for the 92nd Annual Tucson Rodeo Parade!

More than 100,000 people are expected to line up along the parade route and watch.

More than 550 horses, eight marching bands, and close to 2,200 people will be taking part in the parade.

