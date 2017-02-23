WATCH LIVE: The Tucson Rodeo Parade - Tucson News Now

WATCH LIVE: 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The 92nd annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is rolling and you can watch it live on KOLD News 13.

Each year, over 100,000 people line the route to watch one of the country's oldest and longest non-mechanized parade.

MORE: Photos of the rodeo and parade

Send in your shots by emailing pics@tucsonnewsnow.com

If you can't get to a TV to watch, KOLD News 13 anchors Dan Marries and Heather Rowe are hosting it live HERE.

    Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.

    A six-month-old child is dead and three other people hurt after a four-car crash near the Lukeville Port of Entry. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Route 85 heading south near Lukeville late Friday night.

    Volunteers from Flood Control, Wild at Heart, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Electric Power built 16 new burrows using plastic buckets, tubing, and PVC pipes to mimic natural burrows. These burrows were then covered in rock to provide additional protection to the habitat entrances.  

