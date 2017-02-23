WATCH LIVE: 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade

The 92nd annual Tucson Rodeo Parade is rolling and you can watch it live on KOLD News 13.

Each year, over 100,000 people line the route to watch one of the country's oldest and longest non-mechanized parade.

MORE: Photos of the rodeo and parade.

Send in your shots by emailing pics@tucsonnewsnow.com

If you can't get to a TV to watch, KOLD News 13 anchors Dan Marries and Heather Rowe are hosting it live HERE.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.