WATCH LIVE: 2017 Tucson Rodeo Parade

Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.
A six-month-old child is dead and three other people hurt after a four-car crash near the Lukeville Port of Entry. According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on State Route 85 heading south near Lukeville late Friday night.
Volunteers from Flood Control, Wild at Heart, the Tucson Audubon Society and Tucson Electric Power built 16 new burrows using plastic buckets, tubing, and PVC pipes to mimic natural burrows. These burrows were then covered in rock to provide additional protection to the habitat entrances.
The shooting happened at the South Lawn Mortuary cemetery on Friday night and has left one man dead. The officers involved in the shooting were not hurt, according to Sgt. Bay.
The University of Veterans Education and Transition Services (VETS) is working to return about 2,300 lost dog tags to U.S. military veterans who fought in the Vietnam War.
Gregg Allman was a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and a founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.
16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.
The collection spreads through the living room, kitchen, bedroom and even the bathroom. Appliances and other household items are blocked because there are too many stuffed animals to access them.
For two nights, the duo slept in the store on shelves behind boxes, ate at the store's Subway restaurant, played with toys in the aisles and even got a haircut.
An employee of a popular restaurant at the Village at Sandhill is facing charges after authorities say he grabbed a server by her hair and pulled her to the ground.
