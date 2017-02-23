Student innovators display their ideas on UA campus

The McGuire Innovation Expo is described as an "interactive trade show." (Source: KOLD News 13)

Right now there might be a University of Arizona student who will create a job you might hold someday.

The young entrepreneurs are in a year-long program at the Eller College of Management McGuire Center for Entrepreneurship. The program mentors students from all over the university and teaches them the skills they need to launch their own businesses.

The question is, where will they do that?

18 UA teams presented their ideas at the McGuire Innovation Expo on campus Thursday, Feb. 23.

It was called an interactive trade show.

There are some fabulous ideas--ideas that can blossom into companies that provide jobs in Tucson.

UA Marketing and Entrepreneurship student Jessica Lazzeroni and her team have created a venture called Conspiracy Cosmetics.

"We make customizable cosmetics," Lazzeroni said.

"Today we are showing off our radar sensor to be used on self-driving cars," Engineering student Scott Marshall said.

His company is called Nunami Labs.

Brilliant ideas that someday could create a lot of jobs.

The university's McGuire Entrepreneurship Program is working with other local groups to try to make sure as many students as possible launch their companies right here in Tucson by helping them start and helping them grow.

"We help develop students. We get them ready to go launch things. There are other entities within the business community who can help support them. So there are incubators. There are accelerators. There are investors," said Dr. Joe Broschak, UA McGuire Entrepreneurship Program Director.

"There's actually a pretty rich ecosystem of mentors and people who have started their own businesses here in the city of Tucson. It's a great place to start a business," Marshall said.

Tucson certainly has a lot to offer.

"It's a big enough town that there's a lot of e-commerce availability and a lot of space for manufacturing and there's a lower cost of living and a lower cost of renting space as well. So that's a lot of benefits that Tucson has," Lazzeroni said.

However, while Tucson can offer that support, more and higher paying jobs to support these young people also would help.

"I think it would be even a better way to support the smaller businesses that are wanting to launch because we still do need to eat while we're trying to put together a venture," Lazzeroni said.

"So success breeds success. So the more that we can put infrastructure in place to keep some of these budding ventures here in Tucson, I think we're going to see a more vibrant community," Broschak said. "Which means jobs for everybody."

And that could be soon.

Many of these students hope to launch their companies right after they graduate.

