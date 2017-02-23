Oro Valley PD asks for help finding suspect in fraud case

She was wearing a short-sleeve black shirt over a long-sleeve black shirt, blue jeans with holes in them and black-and-white Converse-style shoes. (Source: Oro Valley Police Department)

Oro Valley police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a fraud case.

According to police, a woman allegedly wrote several fraudulent checks at an Oro Valley business in November 2016.

The woman is described as white, in her 20s, 5'2"-5'5" tall with a thin build and shoulder-length black hair.

She was wearing a short-sleeve black shirt over a long-sleeve black shirt, blue jeans with holes in them and black-and-white Converse-style shoes.

Anyone who knows this woman is asked to call the Oro Valley Police Department at (520) 229-4900 - ask for Det. Sanchez.

