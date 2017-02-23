UPDATE: EB I-10 reopened east of Willcox

The Arizona Department of Transportation is reporting that eastbound I-10, east of Willcox is back open, the crash scene has been cleared.

Eastbound I-10 had been closed earlier on Thursday, after a crash across the state line in New Mexico.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, drivers were being detoured north on US 191 and east US 70 to Lordsburg, NM. A nearly100-mile long detour.

CLOSED: I-10 eastbound east of Willcox because of a crash in New Mexico. Detour: US 191 and US 70, which is about 100 miles. pic.twitter.com/DoaMqR3epv — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 23, 2017

No further details about the crash were immediately available.

