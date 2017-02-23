UPDATE: Missing Tucson veteran found safe - Tucson News Now

UPDATE: Missing Tucson veteran found safe

By Tucson News Now Staff
Dale Goodenough. (Source: Arizona State Veteran Home in Tucson) Dale Goodenough. (Source: Arizona State Veteran Home in Tucson)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The elderly man who went missing during the Tucson Rodeo Parade Thursday morning has been found safe.

The Tucson Police Department said Dale Goodenough was found around 1:20 p.m., almost three hours after he walked away from the Arizona State Veteran Home on East Ajo Way.

Delandrea Towns, admissions coordinator at the home, said Goodenough "took off from the sidewalk of our facility while watching the parade."

    They are simple steps for survival in the sun, from people whose lives aren’t all that simplistic. "[You] look for water, food, and what not. Yeah, that's about it,” said Kenneth Wells. 

    20 years later, on the day of her death, Captain Amy Svoboda was memorialized. A uniformed statue in her honor was unveiled Saturday at the Pima Air and Space Museum.

    Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.

