UPDATE: Missing Tucson veteran found safe

The elderly man who went missing during the Tucson Rodeo Parade Thursday morning has been found safe.

The Tucson Police Department said Dale Goodenough was found around 1:20 p.m., almost three hours after he walked away from the Arizona State Veteran Home on East Ajo Way.

Delandrea Towns, admissions coordinator at the home, said Goodenough "took off from the sidewalk of our facility while watching the parade."

