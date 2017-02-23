Work along Santa Cruz River to repair hole

There’s a hole along the east side of the Santa Cruz River in Marana that could potentially cause a huge problem. The hole is one-foot wide, 6-feet deep and 70-feet long.



Pima County Flood Control officials said, if things remained at its current state, the cement bank protection could collapse and there could be floods in the area.



Flood control discovered the hole during one of their annual inspections. They say, rain water and reclaimed water from the county’s two wastewater plants run along this side of the Santa Cruz River.



Crews began working on the issue on Tuesday. They had to change the flow of the reclaimed wastewater from the east side to the west side, in order to pour a six-foot concrete wall. The wall is being built to protect the cement bank and allow the water to keep flowing.

Flood control officials say, the cost of the project is around $100,000 and they expect it to be completed by next month.

If the cement bank were to collapse, they say it could cost taxpayers millions.

