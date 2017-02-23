Voluntary recall of nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken salad for po - Tucson News Now

Voluntary recall of nearly 60,000 pounds of chicken salad for possible listeria

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Thursday, Feb. 23 that three Ready Pac Foods Inc. establishments in New Jersey, Georgia and California are recalling 59,225 pounds of chicken salad due to a possible listeria contamination. 

The issue was discovered on Tuesday, Feb. 21, when a cheese supplier notified Ready Pac that a cheese included in the chicken salad was part of the expanded cheese recall.  

The product under recall is: 

  • The Puro Picante Blazin’ Hot salad items were produced between Jan. 17, 2017 and Feb. 17, 2017. --7.5-oz. single serve salad bowl packages of “Ready Pac Foods Puro Picante Blazin Hot” with Use By Dates of 01/31/17 through 03/04/2017.  

The products subject to recall bear establishment number P-27497, P-32081, or P-18502B inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations across the U.S.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, according to the FSIS release. 

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Corporate Affairs Supervisor, at 1-800-800-7822.

For more information on this recall click HERE

