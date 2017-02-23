Immigration uncertainty causing fear

The Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, said during a trip to Mexico this afternoon:

“Let me be very clear,” Kelly said after he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong. “There will be no, repeat, no mass deportations. Everything we do in DHS will be done legally and according to human rights.”

President Trump, on the other hand told a group of businessmen that deporting "illegal immigrants" is a "military operation."

That was walked back by Kelly who said they are not military operations.

So which is it?

That uncertainty has created fear among the immigration community in Tucson.

"They have voiced they are scared to leave their house," said Anahi Valenzuela who works with immigrant families in the Sunnyside Unified School District through Amistades, a community outreach organization.

She says those fears are playing out in schools.

"Sometimes the kids won't go to school because they fear that when they get back home their parents are not going to be there," she said.

Still SUSD and TUSD say they have no numbers to back that up but have not been trying to document it.

Amistades said it has seen an uptick of parents who are appointing legal guardians for their American citizen children, just in case they get deported.

"Because of a traffic stop that child's life, they are going through trauma. It's a traumatic event to have your father taken away, or your mother taken away," said Xavier Teso, a project manager for Amistades. "It will follow them for the rest of their lives."

For the Tucson Police Department it took years to rebuild trust in the immigrant community following SB 1070 seven years ago, and now the unclear policy direction coming out of Washington D.C may erode that trust..

"That fear out there does cause people to step back from engaging police and then they don't report crimes. They're unwilling to come forward if they are witness to crime," said Chris Magnus, the Tucson Police Chief. "That does not make the community safe and is a challenge for us."

It also presents another challenge, not only for immigrant services, but the Tucson police department as well.

"What I'm scared about from people in our community that they will take it upon themselves to be the judge, jury, and enforcer," said Teso.

As far as many families are concerned, it's a wait and see, in order to determine if policy gets more consistent and what that outcome may be.

"They're just trying to reorganize themselves, in a sense they're trying to find alternatives to what they can,' said Valenzuela. "A lot of them are thinking about going back, but they don't want to."

