Immigration uncertainty causing fear - Tucson News Now

Immigration uncertainty causing fear

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Secretary of Homeland Security, John Kelly, said during a trip to Mexico this afternoon:

“Let me be very clear,” Kelly said after he and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson met with Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong. “There will be no, repeat, no mass deportations. Everything we do in DHS will be done legally and according to human rights.” 

President Trump, on the other hand told a group of businessmen that deporting "illegal immigrants" is a "military operation."

That was walked back by Kelly who said they are not military operations.

So which is it?

That uncertainty has created fear among the immigration community in Tucson.

"They have voiced they are scared to leave their house," said Anahi Valenzuela who works with immigrant families in the Sunnyside Unified School District through Amistades, a community outreach organization. 

She says those fears are playing out in schools. 

"Sometimes the kids won't go to school because they fear that when they get back home their parents are not going to be there," she said.

Still SUSD and TUSD say they have no numbers to back that up but have not been trying to document it. 

Amistades said it has seen an uptick of parents who are appointing legal guardians for their American citizen children, just in case they get deported. 

"Because of a traffic stop that child's life, they are going through trauma. It's a traumatic event to have your father taken away, or your mother taken away," said Xavier Teso, a project manager for Amistades. "It will follow them for the rest of their lives."

For the Tucson Police Department it took years to rebuild trust in the immigrant community following SB 1070 seven years ago, and now the unclear policy direction coming out of Washington D.C may erode that trust..

"That fear out there does cause people to step back from engaging police and then they don't report crimes. They're unwilling to come forward if they are witness to crime," said Chris Magnus, the Tucson Police Chief. "That does not make the community safe and is a challenge for us."

It also presents another challenge, not only for immigrant services, but the Tucson police department as well.

"What I'm scared about from people in our community that they will take it upon themselves to be the judge, jury, and enforcer," said Teso.

As far as many families are concerned, it's a wait and see, in order to determine if policy gets more consistent and what that outcome may be. 

"They're just trying to reorganize themselves, in a sense they're trying to find alternatives to what they can,' said Valenzuela. "A lot of them are thinking about going back, but they don't want to."

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Tucson woman pushes for better mental health care after losing family in murder-suicide

    Tucson woman pushes for better mental health care after losing family in murder-suicide

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-05-28 05:48:10 GMT

    It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side.

    It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side. Now, she wants to use this tragedy as a way to spread awareness about the seriousness of mental health.

  • Police ID man shot, killed by officers at cemetery in Tucson

    Police ID man shot, killed by officers at cemetery in Tucson

    Saturday, May 27 2017 11:32 PM EDT2017-05-28 03:32:03 GMT
    Joseph Zimmerman, 34, was shot and killed Friday night, according to TPD (Source: Tucson News Now).Joseph Zimmerman, 34, was shot and killed Friday night, according to TPD (Source: Tucson News Now).

    Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.

    Police in Tucson released new details about a deadly shooting involving police officers on the south side of the city Friday night.. An update from Tucson Police Department Saturday afternoon identified the man who died as 34-year-old Joseph Zimmerman.

  • Group provides heat relief for homeless as summer nears

    Group provides heat relief for homeless as summer nears

    Saturday, May 27 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-05-28 01:36:18 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    They are simple steps for survival in the sun, from people whose lives aren’t all that simplistic. "[You] look for water, food, and what not. Yeah, that's about it,” said Kenneth Wells. 

    They are simple steps for survival in the sun, from people whose lives aren’t all that simplistic. "[You] look for water, food, and what not. Yeah, that's about it,” said Kenneth Wells. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Surprising cause of death in teen boating accident creates 'Raven's Rule'

    Wednesday, May 24 2017 3:34 PM EDT2017-05-24 19:34:33 GMT

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

    16-year-old Raven Little-White died in August, after a boating accident on Lake Waccamaw. The medical examiner’s report lists “drowning” as the probable cause of death, but a toxicology report that came back later revealed Raven had actually succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Powered by Frankly