Arizona sweeps double header in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- Danielle O'Toole pitched 10 scoreless innings, Mo Mercado went 4-for-4 with four RBI and Arizona swept day 1 of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Thursday morning.



Ninth-ranked Arizona (13-0) defeated Louisville 5-3 in the early game before run-ruling 23rd-ranked BYU 9-0 in six innings.



Game 1: #9 Arizona 5, Louisville 3



Arizona opened up the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic with a victory over Louisville, using a four-run third to secure the victory.



Danielle O'Toole (7-0) earned the win in relief of Nancy Bowling, who pitched the first three innings and one batter in the fourth. O'Toole allowed one hit over four scoreless innings. The senior struck out six and walked one.



O'Toole wiggled out of a bases-loaded, no-one out jam in the top of the sixth inning to help secure the win.



Bowling gave up a three-run homer in the third inning, the only runs scored by the Cardinals (7-3) in the game.



Mo Mercado had two hits and two RBI in the game while Katiyana Mauga hit a home run, her NCAA-lead-tying seventh of the year, and drove in two.



Mauga led off the bottom of the second inning with a home run to straight-away center field to break the scoreless tie.



The lead was short lived, though, as Louisville hit a three-run homer in the third to take the lead.



A walk and two errors loaded the bases with no one out for Arizona in the bottom of the inning. Mauga was hit by a pitch and Mercado singled a pair in to retake the lead. Jessie Harper and Tamara Statman advanced runners with fly balls, with Statman's sac fly plating Arizona's fourth run of the inning.



In the sixth, Louisville loaded the bases with no one out, putting the tying run in scoring position and three chances to get her in. O'Toole induced a ground ball force at the plate, a strikeout and a groundout to get out of the jam.



Game 2: #9 Arizona 9, #23 BYU 0 (6 inn.)



Arizona plated nine runs on eight hits while O'Toole threw her sixth shutout vs. a ranked team the last two years as Arizona defeated BYU 9-0 in six innings.



In both the first and fourth innings, Arizona had two out with no one on only to plate three runs in each inning. Six of Arizona's eight hits came with two out in the game.



Mo Mercado and Dejah Mulipola each went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Mulipola hit two-run homer in the sixth for the walkoff mercy win.



O'Toole struck out a career-high-tying nine batters in her three-hit complete-game effort.



Arizona mounted a two-out rally in the bottom of the first inning to take the early lead. With two out and no one on, Alyssa Palomino doubled and Mauga walked to put two on for Mo Mercado. The shortstop doubled in one run and Jessie Harperfollowed with a two-run double to give the Cats a 3-0 lead after the first inning.



UA added to its lead on a Mauga sacrifice fly in the third.



The bases were empty with two out once again in the fourth for Arizona, which mounted its second two-out rally to score runs in the game. Mandie Perez and Dejah Mulipola singled to start the rally before a walk to Alyssa Palomino loaded the bases. Back-to-back wild pitches plated two runs before Mo Mercado singled in UA's third run of the inning to put the Cats up seven.