Man facing charges for two homicides in one day

Man facing charges for two homicides in one day

By Tucson News Now Staff
Roque Gutierrez (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Roque Gutierrez (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Tucson man, in custody for one homicide, has been charged for another that happened earlier the same day.

Police say shooting suspect, 30-year-old Roque Gutierrez was originally in jail on charges stemming from a fatal shooting that happened on Monday, Feb. 20 in the 5200 block of South Fletcher Avenue.  He is now facing an additional first-degree murder charge in connection to a second fatal shooting that happened earlier in the day in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane.

Tucson police were called to the Fletcher Avenue scene around 2:30 p.m. and learned a shooting had occurred between family members.  

According to police, investigators learned the suspect's name and location and he was taken into custody without incident later that day.   

After an extensive investigation and collaboration between TPD and Pima County Sheriff's detectives, it was determined that Gutierrez was also a suspect in the shooting death of 37-year-old Saul Saucedo-Zavala, which happened around noon in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane. 

