Man facing charges for two homicides in one day

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

A Tucson man, in custody for one homicide, has been charged for another that happened earlier the same day.

Police say shooting suspect, 30-year-old Roque Gutierrez was originally in jail on charges stemming from a fatal shooting that happened on Monday, Feb. 20 in the 5200 block of South Fletcher Avenue. He is now facing an additional first-degree murder charge in connection to a second fatal shooting that happened earlier in the day in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane.

27yo Roque Gutierrez was arrested on 2/20 for the 1st Deg Murder of Eulises Echevarria in the 5200 blk of S Fletcher https://t.co/TXEo9xJLkt https://t.co/2S23gT6e4G — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 24, 2017

Tucson police were called to the Fletcher Avenue scene around 2:30 p.m. and learned a shooting had occurred between family members.

According to police, investigators learned the suspect's name and location and he was taken into custody without incident later that day.

After an extensive investigation and collaboration between TPD and Pima County Sheriff's detectives, it was determined that Gutierrez was also a suspect in the shooting death of 37-year-old Saul Saucedo-Zavala, which happened around noon in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane.

