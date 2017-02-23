Rodeo goers react to booth selling and flying the Confederate flag

A booth at the Tucson Rodeo is selling the Confederate flag, along with other items.

The booth is also flying that flag, along side the Gadsden, Arizona, United States and POW flags.

This booth, called "Horsin' around Tack Shop" is a long-time vendor that sells a variety of different items.

The owner said they haven't had any major problems arise with selling the Confederate flag. She also said she doesn't mean to offend or cause problems by selling or flying it.

Rodeo goers had mixed reactions.

"Both sides fought and they both fought hard. And it's a part of history. We have the right to fly the flag. Now I don't agree with it totally," said Jimi Cooper, a rodeo attendee.

"I think we should let something that's sacred to the south, stay sacred to the south. As long as it doesn't supersede our country and our country's flag," said Galya Holmes, a rodeo attendee.

Some people had a different opinion.

"It's a little off right now, especially in this day and age," said Nate Burks, a rodeo goer. "We didn't really notice it that much as far as that's concerned but right now I don't think that's the greatest thing to be putting out."

Gary Williams, the general manager of the Tucson Rodeo said each vendor signs an agreement that is about five pages long. It has guidelines and specifies what vendors can and cannot sell.

The list of items not allowed include things like firecrackers, balloons and other things that could startle the animals, but certain types of flags are not on the list.

Williams also said rodeo goers have not raised concerns about this booth selling or flying the Confederate flag in the past.



"They've been here a long time. This is is the first time a question has ever been asked," Williams said. There's never been an issue with specifying certain types of flags that are or are not appropriate."

