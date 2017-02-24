Smoke in air is prescribed burn on Fort Huachuca

Heads up for Cochise County residents, don't worry about the smoke in the air, it's a prescribed burn.

Fort Huachuca, U.S. Forest Service and other local cooperating fire agencies will conduct the burn in Area Tango Friday to support the live fire training mission at the base, according to a recent release.

The burn will start around 8:30 a.m. and smoke will be visible all day.

