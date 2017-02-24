Cruz's buzzer-beater vaults Lancers into 4A Final

The schedules were taken from the Arizona Interscholastic Association. Game times and location are subject to change.

Apparently the play that pushed 2nd seed Salpointe Catholic into the Conference 4A state championship game might not have been exactly what Brian Holstrom drew up.

Senior guard Isaac Cruz nailed a 16-footer as the clocked expired in overtime to give the Lancers a 57-55 victory Thursday night over Catalina Foothills in the Conference 4A state semifinal at Amphi High School.

“The play wasn’t even for me but I told Cam (Miller) just give me the ball because I’ve dreamed about this moment,” said Cruz.

The win was the first for the Lancers over the Falcons in over five years, ending a nine-game losing streak in the series.

Miller scored ten points in the first half and finished with a game-high 18. Sam Beskind led the Falcons (22-6) with 16.

Catalina Foothills’ season for the second straight year ended on a buzzer beater. The Falcons lost to Agua Fria in 2016 as the horn sounded.

Salpointe Catholic (22-9) will meet top seed Phoenix Shadow Mountain (26-0) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Gila River Arena in Glendale.

The Matadors won the Division II state championship last season and are coached by Arizona Wildcats alum and NBA great Mike Bibby (’98).

Shadow Mountain has won four state championships overall.

Salpointe Catholic is 0-3 in the state finals (1997, 1999 and 2013).

