Man walks across US to bring awareness to veteran suicide - Tucson News Now

Man walks across US to bring awareness to veteran suicide

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Ernesto Rodriguez left Clarksville, TN on foot in November on Veteran's Day. (Source: Tucson News Now) Ernesto Rodriguez left Clarksville, TN on foot in November on Veteran's Day. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

An Army veteran walking across the country to spread awareness on veteran suicide is making a stop in Tucson.

Ernesto Rodriguez left Clarksville, TN on foot in November on Veteran's Day, and plans to finish in Los Angeles, CA.

He's spent the past few days in Tucson meeting other veterans and resting.

On Friday, he's set to leave to his next stop in Phoenix.

His goal is to decrease the number of veteran suicides.    

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 22 veterans take their own lives every day.

Rodriguez said he was almost part of that statistic.

As a veteran himself, he said he knows the struggle of going back to civilian life after combat.

He also wants to make sure there's help available to anyone struggling with the transition.

He said he wants veterans and their families to know there is help out there.

His message to them: "Don't give up, don't stop fighting."

“I want to share hope with the 22 that may be thinking about it today or tomorrow, and show them that there is a positive way to get through it,” he said.

Rodriguez said he wants veterans to receive free mental healthcare for the rest of their life.

He said until that happens, he will continue to spread his message of hope.

Rodriguez plans to make it to Los Angeles by April.           

To follow his journey or reach out to him for help, follow him on social media:

TWITTER: @NerdNesto

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NerdNesto

INSTAGRAM: Instagram.com/NerdNesto

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Crews halt wildfire southeast of Tucson

    Crews halt wildfire southeast of Tucson

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:48 PM EDT2017-05-28 16:48:06 GMT
    Source: Corona De Tucson FireSource: Corona De Tucson Fire

    Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres.  It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads.  No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...

    Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres.  It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads.  No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...

  • Two shot, one dead overnight in Tucson

    Two shot, one dead overnight in Tucson

    Sunday, May 28 2017 12:00 PM EDT2017-05-28 16:00:01 GMT
    Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).

    Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.

    Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.

  • Tucson woman pushes for better mental health care after losing family in murder-suicide

    Tucson woman pushes for better mental health care after losing family in murder-suicide

    Sunday, May 28 2017 1:48 AM EDT2017-05-28 05:48:10 GMT

    It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side.

    It's been two years since 37-year-old Leilani Carrillo suffered a devastating blow after five of her family members were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on the south side. Now, she wants to use this tragedy as a way to spread awareness about the seriousness of mental health.

    •   
Powered by Frankly