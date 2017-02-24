Man walks across US to bring awareness to veteran suicide

Ernesto Rodriguez left Clarksville, TN on foot in November on Veteran's Day. (Source: Tucson News Now)

An Army veteran walking across the country to spread awareness on veteran suicide is making a stop in Tucson.

Ernesto Rodriguez left Clarksville, TN on foot in November on Veteran's Day, and plans to finish in Los Angeles, CA.

He's spent the past few days in Tucson meeting other veterans and resting.

On Friday, he's set to leave to his next stop in Phoenix.

His goal is to decrease the number of veteran suicides.

According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, 22 veterans take their own lives every day.

Rodriguez said he was almost part of that statistic.

As a veteran himself, he said he knows the struggle of going back to civilian life after combat.

He also wants to make sure there's help available to anyone struggling with the transition.

He said he wants veterans and their families to know there is help out there.

His message to them: "Don't give up, don't stop fighting."

“I want to share hope with the 22 that may be thinking about it today or tomorrow, and show them that there is a positive way to get through it,” he said.

Rodriguez said he wants veterans to receive free mental healthcare for the rest of their life.

He said until that happens, he will continue to spread his message of hope.

Rodriguez plans to make it to Los Angeles by April.

To follow his journey or reach out to him for help, follow him on social media:

TWITTER: @NerdNesto

FACEBOOK: Facebook.com/NerdNesto

INSTAGRAM: Instagram.com/NerdNesto

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.