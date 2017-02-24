Southern AZ schools react to Trump's transgender bathroom polici - Tucson News Now

Southern AZ schools react to Trump's transgender bathroom policies

By Angelica Carrillo, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Protesters around the country are reacting after President Trump pulled the plug on federal protections for transgender students in public school bathrooms.

In May 2016, former President Obama directed public schools to let transgender students use the bathroom of the gender they identify with.

But this week, President Trump canceled those guidelines to let school districts decide. 

Public schools are under non-discrimination policies.

President Obama extended those policies to include transgender students.

Some districts in Tucson recently signed new resolutions to give families peace of mind, not only when it comes to gender, but also religion and race.

Tucson News Now reached out to several school districts in southern Arizona and the majority said President Trump's decision wouldn’t be changing anything locally.

The Tucson Unified School District told Tucson News Now they remain committed to their non-discrimination polices.

In a statement, the Sunnyside Unified School District said in part:

"Sunnyside has adopted inclusive policies that provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for all students, transgender and not."

Amphitheater Public Schools say they will continue to handle things on a case-by-case basis and have been successful working with families, students and schools to come up with a solution.

Their statement to Tucson News Now says in part:

"It is a collaborative process between the principal and family to determine an appropriate course of action which will protect the comfort, safety, and privacy of all students."

It’s yet to be decided if the federal government will ever enforce these polices.

That will ultimately be up to the courts.

