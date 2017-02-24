TUCSON'S TOP 3: What you need to know to start your day - Tucson News Now

By Alison Dorf, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Good morning! 

We're getting your day started with top stories you may have missed, plus other headlines you need to be following today.

TOP STORIES

1. TUCSON POLICE ID TWO PEOPLE KILLED IN MOTORCYCLE CRASH

Police have identified the two people who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday, Feb. 22. http://bit.ly/2lyVEjJ

According a news release from the Tucson Police Department, 59-year-old Daniel W. Cox and his passenger, 63-year-old Pearle M. Perl, both died at teh hospital. Neither was wearing a helmet.

Police say the motorcycle was heading northbound on Wilmot Road through the intersection at East Golf Links Road when it was struck by the driver of a 2012 Ford F-250 making an eastbound turn onto Golf Links from Wilmot.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision, police say.

2. SUSPECT ACCUSED OF TWO HOMICIDES IN ONE DAY

A suspect in a homicide is now facing additional charges in connection to a separate homicide that happened the same day.

Roque Gutierrez, 30, was originally facing charges for a homicide that happened in the 5200 block of Fletcher Avenue on Feb. 20.

Police say Gutierrez shot a family member, later identified as Eulises Echevarria.

Detectives later learned of an earlier shooting that took place the same day in the 10400 block of South Epperson Lane in the Pima County Sheriff's Department jurisdiction. 

Gutierrez is now facing additional charges for the death of Saul Saucedo-Zavala.

3. TENSIONS RUN HIGH DURING TOWN HALL WITH REP. MARTHA MCSALLY

Emotions were high as hundreds of people waited to voice their concerns to Representative Martha McSally during a town hall in Sahuarita on Thursday.

McSally addressed pressing issues such as healthcare and her thoughts on a border wall.

But outside the town hall was a different story -- hundreds of people weren't allowed to get in due to capacity issues and their shouts could be heard inside. 

Many were not happy they were not able to get inside. 

McSally will be holding another town hall meeting on Friday, but it won't be open to the public

HAPPENING TODAY

An Army veteran walking across the country to spread awareness on veteran suicide is making a stop in Tucson.

Ernesto Rodriguez left Clarksville, TN on foot in November on Veteran's Day, and plans to finish in Los Angeles, CA.

He's spent the past few days in Tucson meeting other veterans and resting.

On Friday, he's set to leave to his next stop in Phoenix.

Our Cynthia Washington is chatting with him this morning. Follow her for updates HERE: @CynthiaKOLD

WEATHER

This morning is the coldest we've seen in almost a month!

Today will be sunny and cool with highs in the mid-60s.

Tonight will be another cold one with lows in the mid-30s.

We'll stay in the mid-60s throughout the weekend.

