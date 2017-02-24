TUCSON WEEKENDER: Fun things to do in the Old Pueblo (Feb. 24-26)

Happy Friday!

FRIDAY

1. SADDLE UP FOR THE TUCSON RODEO

This weekend is your last chance to have a ropin' good time at La Fiesta de Los Vaqueros!

The last day is Sunday.

Gates open daily at 11 a.m. with events scheduled throughout the day, ending of course with a barn dance.

See the full schedule HERE: http://bit.ly/2lSMO3m

Check out this action shot I snapped @TucsonRodeo! The rider was bucked off before the 8 second mark. pic.twitter.com/r2mgYqpx8K — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) February 19, 2017

2. CATCH EM' ALL AT REID PARK ZOO

Pokemon GO nights are back at Reid Park Zoo! DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2lh6t93

Attn: Trainers! .@PokemonGoApp is BACK this Friday night at Reid Park Zoo! Dress is cosplay and get member pricing! pic.twitter.com/KT3IZSZaMr — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) February 21, 2017

Catch a new generation of Pokemon, meet other players and get tips from local pros.

Lures will be activated every 30 minutes at the zoo.

Price of the event is regular admission, but you can score member prices by dressing up in Pokemon cosplay!

While you're there, don't forget to stop by the new meerkat exhibit.

It's the meerkats you've all been waiting for ... now on exhibit! https://t.co/8aE0xrmBoC pic.twitter.com/ZkWWTHTSFw — Reid Park Zoo (@ReidParkZoo) February 23, 2017

3. TRY SOMETHING NEW AT THE GARAGE EATERY & PUB

There's a new restaurant on Fourth Avenue!

The Garage Eatery & Pub just opened its doors, and it comes packed with history.

The building was home to a 1950s auto repair shop, service station, used car lot and even an upholstery shop.

Kegs are tapped and the beer is flowing!! Come grab a pint and be one of the first in Tucson to dine at The Garage Eatery and Pub pic.twitter.com/xUUVQzTDvC — The Garage on 4th (@thegarageon4th) February 14, 2017

All the walls are original. Read more about its history HERE: http://bit.ly/2l7j51T

The restaurant serves eats like burgers, tacos and calamari, plus a wide selection of craft beers.

SATURDAY

1. BE INSPIRED AT THE SPRING FESTIVAL OF THE ARTS

Beautiful art, great food and wonderful sunshine... what more could you want?

The Spring Festival of the Arts is held twice a year at the Oro Valley Marketplace, and features art, live performances and plenty of family-friendly activities.

It kicks off Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m.

According to SAACA, this festival will keep in line with Tucson Rodeo festivities by featuring cowboy, western and instrumental performances.

The event is FREE to attend. See the full list of participants HERE: http://bit.ly/2lD8MEz

2. BUY HANDMADE ART AT TOHONO CHUL PARK

More than 30 ceramic artists are coming to Tohono Chul Park this weekend for the Ceramics Show & Sale.

Purchase functional and decorative ceramics, as well as see live demonstrations on both Friday and Saturday!

Admission to the park is FREE during the sale, which goes from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days.

DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2kUzX0n

3. HAVE A PICK-ME-UP AT A POP-UP BAR

Martin Drug Co. just opened its doors on Congress Street.

The pop-up bar is named after a real drugstore that used to be at the same location decades ago.

See its history HERE: http://bit.ly/2mt9Eed

The bar replaces what used to be the restaurant Proper.

SUNDAY

1. EXPLORE DOWNTOWN WITH A MURAL WALKING TOUR

New murals continue to pop up all over Tucson, and they are breathtaking.

The Tucson Murals Project has an entire map dedicated to all the beautiful murals downtown.

Click HERE, then follow the route for an afternoon of art!

One of the newest murals has an especially unique story behind it: http://bit.ly/2lDsrUS

#Tucson has a brand new colorful #mural downtown! Painted by @greetingstour who travel state to state to beautify the U.S. Story @ 5:30 pic.twitter.com/ku7TUh5vvi — Kristin Haubrich (@KristinHaubrich) February 19, 2017

2. GET YOUR ADRENALINE FIX AT AUTOBAHN SPEEDWAY

Wake up with Autobahn Indoor Speedway at their event Cars, Karts and Coffee!

Head over bright and early to take advantage of two races for $24, plus a free cup of coffee to get you started.

The fun starts at 10 a.m. They're located at Toole Avenue, next to Rocks & Ropes. DETAILS: http://bit.ly/2kUE4d7

3. SPRINT INTO SPRING AT REID PARK

The fifth annual Sprint into Spring event is taking place at Reid Park starting at 10 a.m.!

This year, all proceeds will be donated to the Autism Society of Southern Arizona.

Registration starts at 8:30 a.m.

There will be PRIZES for the Top 3 female and male runners, plus a raffle at the end!

Click here to sign up: http://bit.ly/2mt56Vf

