Sierra Vista police arrest third suspect in alleged ID theft, fraud ring

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Police arrested a Sierra Vista man for his alleged involvement in a group of people conspiring to commit identity theft, forgery, fraud and mail theft.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, 39-year-old Joseph Anderson was arrested for fraudulent schemes and artifices, theft of a credit card, identity theft, and four counts of forgery. He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Detectives from the SVPD Special Operations Bureau executed a search warrant at a hotel in the 1800 block of Wilcox Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 22. There they found Anderson and arrested him.

Anderson's arrest follows the December arrests of 24-year-old Shannon Huston and 18-year-old Deanna Russell, who are facing charges related to alleged forging and cashing checks stolen from mailboxes.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information about people involved in mail theft and fraud, forgery and ID theft is asked to call SVPD Detective Sgt. Sean Brownson at (520) 452-7500.

