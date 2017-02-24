Sierra Vista man, 19, arrested for sexual assault against minor

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Police arrested a 19-year-old Sierra Vista man for sexual assault against a minor.

According to a news release from the Sierra Vista Police Department, Jose Rodriguez faces charges of aggravated luring a minor for sexual exploitation, sexual assault, and sexual conduct with a minor. He is being held in Cochise County Jail on a $40,000 bond.

Detectives from the SVPD Special Operations Bureau arrested Rodriguez at a residence in the 5000 block of Wilder Drive on Wednesday, Feb. 22.

