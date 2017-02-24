Tucson Roadrunners back home at the TCC - Tucson News Now

Tucson Roadrunners back home at the TCC

By Sasha Loftis, Traffic Reporter
Connect
(Cover photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners) (Cover photo courtesy: Tucson Roadrunners)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson Roadrunners are back in the Old Pueblo after more than a month on the road!

They're playing at the Tucson Convention Center, just in time for "America's hockey weekend."
 
Tom Callahan and Roadrunner mascot Dusty joined us on Fox 11 to talk about their special events.

Friday's game is a $2 beer night and Saturday is $1 hot dogs, popcorn and soda in honor of the official hockey weekend.
 
For more information on tickets and the Roadrunners' upcoming Cancer Awareness Night in March visit www.tucsonroadrunners.com.

