Sierra Vista police arrest four on drug charges

By Tucson News Now Staff
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Four Sierra Vista residents were arrested following an investigation into drug trafficking, city police said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said it served search warrants at two apartments in the 200 block of Carroll Drive Thursday morning.

Michael Howard, 32, Cynthia Hartman, 58, and Brindon Gerenscer, 37, are facing charges of drug possession.

Susan Sullivan, 57, along with Howard and Hartman, is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

