Sierra Vista police arrest four on drug charges

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.
The shooting happened at the South Lawn Mortuary cemetery on Friday night and has left one man dead. The officers involved in the shooting were not hurt, according to Sgt. Bay.
Tempe police have arrested four people in connection to last week's double homicide at the Garden Grove Apartments.
Years after his arrest, D.C. sniper Lee Boyd Malvo admitted he and John Allen Muhammad were paid $25,000 to kill a Tucson man in 2002.
According to police, a man was held and beaten in his home in the 1500 block of East Busby Drive early on Friday morning.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
While millions of Americans celebrate the long Memorial Day weekend as the unofficial start of summer, some veterans and loved ones of fallen military members wish the holiday would command more respect.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
