Sierra Vista police arrest four on drug charges

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

See who's been arrested, accused, convicted or released in Southern Arizona this month. An arrest is not a presumption of guilt.

Also on the Web

These four Sierra Vista residents are facing drug charges. (Source: Sierra Vista Police Department)

Four Sierra Vista residents were arrested following an investigation into drug trafficking, city police said.

The Sierra Vista Police Department said it served search warrants at two apartments in the 200 block of Carroll Drive Thursday morning.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

Michael Howard, 32, Cynthia Hartman, 58, and Brindon Gerenscer, 37, are facing charges of drug possession.

Susan Sullivan, 57, along with Howard and Hartman, is facing a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.