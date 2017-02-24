Alvernon closed between Glenn, Monte Vista

Police are diverting traffic on North Alvernon Way because of a serious crash.

Northbound traffic is being diverted at East Glenn Street; southbound traffic is being diverted at East Monte Vista Drive.

Police say the crash has resulted in serious injury, but no further details were immediately available.

TPD working a serious injury collision Alvernon/Monte Vista. NB Alvernon diverted at Glenn. SB Alvernon Diverted at Monte Vista. Pls avoid pic.twitter.com/KIl3mAylKb — Sgt. Kimberly Bay (@sgtkbay) February 24, 2017

