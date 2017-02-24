Roads reopen in Green Valley after deadly ATV crash - Tucson News Now

Roads reopen in Green Valley after deadly ATV crash

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Camino De La Canoa at Placita Colonia Real is now back open to all traffic.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is working a fatal crash in Green Valley, involving an ATV, after a call came in around 12:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.  

Traffic detectives are on scene of the crash in which a 60-year-old, driving an ATV, was killed.  

No further details are known at this time. 

