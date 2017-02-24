Roads reopen in Green Valley after deadly ATV crash

Camino De La Canoa at Placita Colonia Real is now back open to all traffic.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is working a fatal crash in Green Valley, involving an ATV, after a call came in around 12:25 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24.

Traffic detectives are on scene of the crash in which a 60-year-old, driving an ATV, was killed.

No further details are known at this time.

