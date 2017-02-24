Green Valley Fire: Wildfire under control, not expected to grow - Tucson News Now

Green Valley Fire: Wildfire under control, not expected to grow

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Green Valley Fire) (Source: Green Valley Fire)
(Source: Green Valley Fire Department) (Source: Green Valley Fire Department)
GREEN VALLEY, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The wildfire on the UA Experimental Range is under control, thanks to the hard work of crews and really good weather.  

According to the Green Valley Fire Department PIO, the Cell Fire is under control and is not expected to grow. 

The fire had burned some 50 acres stated early reports. 

