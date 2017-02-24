Green Valley Fire: Wildfire under control, not expected to grow

The wildfire on the UA Experimental Range is under control, thanks to the hard work of crews and really good weather.

According to the Green Valley Fire Department PIO, the Cell Fire is under control and is not expected to grow.

Thanks to favorable weather and hard working crews the Cell Fire on the UofA Experimental Range is under control and not expected to grow. pic.twitter.com/mEAleq6jgx — Official GV Fire PIO (@GVFDPIO) February 25, 2017

The fire had burned some 50 acres stated early reports.

