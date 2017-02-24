Defendants signing up for new Tucson City Court program

The new program at Tucson City Court might help some defendants get back on their feet and back in the driver’s seat.

The program is called the Improved Compliance Assistance Program, or I-CAP. The downtown court began the program about a month ago. So far they have 100 people signed up.

The program runs pretty similar to a payment plan with a few benefits. The court requests that defendants sign up to pay fees, fines and restitution orders.

It starts with a good-faith payment that can either be 10 percent of the total that is due or $500. So far the average payment for that has been $40 to $60.

After that payment, the court and the defendant work on a reasonable payment that can be made each month until the balance is zero.

Another bonus to the program: Once the good-faith payment is made, if the defendant has a driver’s license that is suspended, the court will reach out to the MVD to have the hold taken off.

The court says defendants don’t have to get a judge’s approval to sign up for the program.

The idea for this came from the “Justice For All Report” from the Supreme Court. They have a list of 65 recommendations and I-CAP was one of them.

