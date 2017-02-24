Student, professional entries sought for artwork using recycled material

Days ahead of Memorial Day weekend, state officials have issued a warning about another fox attack at a popular hiking trail in southern Arizona.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The slide will remain closed as the city investigates the incident.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
