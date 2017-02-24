Student, professional entries sought for artwork using recycled material

The Tucson-Pima County metropolitan area and Tucson Clean & Beautiful is inviting kindergarten through 12th graders, college students and adults who are professional or aspiring recycled artists, to participate in the RUMBA (Re-Used Materials Becoming Art) showcase and competition that will be held at the 2017 SAHBA Spring Home & Patio Show.

In order to participate, artists must first register for the RUMBA via one of the following, by Wednesday, March 22:

calling - (520) 791-5000

emailing - recycle@tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org

going online - http://www.tucsoncleanandbeautiful.org

Entries may be delivered to the Tucson Convention Center, Tucson Clean & Beautiful information and art display booth on Thursday, April 6, 2017 between noon and 5 p.m. They will be on display for three days from Friday, April 7 to Sunday, April 9, 2017. Entries must be picked up at closing time at or just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, 2017 unless prior arrangements have been made.



RUMBA creations must be three-dimensional and no larger than 2’x3’ to fit on tables, or larger pieces that can be freestanding. Any previously-used materials can be used to make recycled art for RUMBA. Scraps of plastic, paper, wood, metal, old toys and parts of broken things are the foundation for this type of art.

Individuals of all ages and artistic abilities, school classrooms/clubs, and organizations are invited to enter recycled art for display.

K-12 student entries will be judged, with winners receiving prizes awarded following the event. All entries by adults or youth will receive a participation certificate. Professional quality entries by adults are for display only (no sales in the RUMBA display area; business cards permitted).



SAHBA Home Show will be at the Tucson Convention Center (260 South Church Avenue, Tucson 85701) April 7 - 9.

