Caught on camera: Tucson woman's phone catches fire - Tucson News Now

Caught on camera: Tucson woman's phone catches fire

(Source: Brianna Olivas) (Source: Brianna Olivas)
(Source: Brianna Olivas) (Source: Brianna Olivas)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Video of a Tucson woman's new cell phone smoking and melting has caught figurative fire on social media. Footage posted to the Twitter account "@briannaolivas_" shows Brianna Olivas' new iPhone 7 Plus fuming as it sits on her boyfriend's bathroom counter.

Olivas said there were no problems moments before when her phone was charging, connected to the power cable, on the bed near her pillow. She was just waking up as her boyfriend, Jesse Vazquez, unplugged it from the cord and placed it on the bedside table. Vazquez said he went to the bathroom, heard it sizzling, and saw it erupt in flames and smoke.

They were quickly able to get the phone to the sink, away from danger and flammable objects. Olivas believes it was an issue with the battery and is considering herself lucky.

"I always sleep with my phone right next to me. If he wouldn't have moved that this could've been a whole lot worse," she said.

The couple only took footage of the sizzling phone after it was out of harm's way.

"Instantly I had to record it, as well, because I've never seen an iPhone blow up and act in that manner," Vazquez explained.

Olivas said she took the iPhone to a Sprint store nearby the day before, where she said they ran diagnostics and determined there were no issues with the phone or battery. She said there were no cracks or dents on the body of the phone, and that the phone did not come into contact with water.

She took her mangled iPhone 7 Plus to the Sprint corporate store near the Tucson Mall after the fire happened Wednesday. She said the store employees were stunned by what had transpired and gave her a new phone.

A call to Apple's corporate media line went unanswered, but customer service representatives told Olivas they are investigating the cause.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app, the most-used news app in southern Arizona, to get breaking news alerts, weather forecasts and exclusive content on your Apple and Android devices.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Arizona softball's season ends after 6-5 loss to Baylor

    Arizona softball's season ends after 6-5 loss to Baylor

    Sunday, May 28 2017 10:10 PM EDT2017-05-29 02:10:28 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson. The loss ends the Wildcats' season as they have been knocked out of the 2017 Women's College World Series in the super regional round. 

    The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson. The loss ends the Wildcats' season as they have been knocked out of the 2017 Women's College World Series in the super regional round. 

  • HAPPENING NOW: Water main break closes part of Mission road

    HAPPENING NOW: Water main break closes part of Mission road

    Sunday, May 28 2017 7:18 PM EDT2017-05-28 23:18:43 GMT
    Source: Tucson WaterSource: Tucson Water

    A water main break closes a stretch of road on the southwest side. Tucson Water says northbound lanes on Mission road near Ajo Way will be closed while crews respond to the break. 

    A water main break closes a stretch of road on the southwest side. Tucson Water says northbound lanes on Mission road near Ajo Way will be closed while crews respond to the break. 

  • UPDATE: Two shot, one dead, at post-wedding party

    UPDATE: Two shot, one dead, at post-wedding party

    Sunday, May 28 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-05-28 19:23:16 GMT
    Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).Police taped off part of E 32nd Street to investigate a deadly shooting early Sunday morning (Source: TPD).

    Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.

    Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.

    •   
Powered by Frankly