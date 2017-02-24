Tucson Sector Border Patrol searching for lost canine

The Tucson Sector Border Patrol is searching for a Dunja, a Border Patrol canine that went missing Monday, Feb. 20.

Dunja went missing after she was separated from her handler in the desert area while conducting tracking operations on the Tohono O'odham Nation near Papago Farms, according to a spokesperson with the Tucson sector.

Dunja is 4 years old and has been with the Border Patrol since August 2016.

Anyone with information should contact the Tucson Sector Border Patrol at 1-877-USBP HELP (1-877-872-7435).

