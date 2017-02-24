Tucson Sector Border Patrol searching for lost canine

Stay out of the Arizona heat with the creatures of the night! Cool Summer Nights is underway at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum.
A local family has a warning for dog owners, after a pack of javelina attacked their dog in their backyard. It happened in Vail near Old Spanish Trail not far from Valencia.
Several dogs in Pima County have contracted a potentially deadly disease, according to authorities. Officials said Leptospirosis, a bacterial disease that can infect people and animals, has shown up in six dogs but there have been no human cases reported.
A volunteer from the Yuma shelter drove the 60 kittens nearly five hours to the HSSA in Tucson, due to an overcrowding issue at the Yuma shelter.
Three skunks and five gray foxes tested positive for rabies, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
Phenix City police are investigating after 12 people were shot at a party early Sunday morning
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.
Emergency crews have recovered the body of a 11-year-old boy who fell off a dock at a Lamar County campground, about 24 hours after he disappeared on Saturday afternoon.
