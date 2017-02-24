Two arrested after Border Patrol agent hit by car

Two Mexican citizens are facing drug smuggling and assault charges after a Border Patrol agent was hit by a car.

According to the Tucson Sector Border Patrol, the agent was hit near Palominas on Thursday, Feb. 23.

"Agents responded to suspected drug smugglers possibly loading bundles of narcotics into an SUV," the CBP said in a news release. "As the agents approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated (and hit) one agent’s leg."

The agent was treated and released from a local hospital.

The female driver and her male passenger fled the scene but were caught hours later. Both are facing charges.

CBP said DPS and the Sierra Vista Police Department in the search for the suspects.

The abandoned SUV was found Friday, Feb. 24, near Hereford. CBP said they found almost 100 pounds of marijuana inside.

