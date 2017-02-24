Two arrested after Border Patrol agent hit by car

The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson. The loss ends the Wildcats' season as they have been knocked out of the 2017 Women's College World Series in the super regional round.
The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson.
A water main break closes a stretch of road on the southwest side. Tucson Water says northbound lanes on Mission road near Ajo Way will be closed while crews respond to the break.
A water main break closes a stretch of road on the southwest side. Tucson Water says northbound lanes on Mission road near Ajo Way will be closed while crews respond to the break.
Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.
Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.
Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.
Police responded to several reports of a shooting early Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Park Avenue and East Silverlake Road. Officers found two men shot in the 1100 block of East 32nd Street just after 1:30 a.m. on May 28, according to a release from Tucson Police Department.
Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres. It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads. No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...
Crews have stopped forward progress on a wildfire burning 20 miles southeast of Tucson, according to the Tucson Interagency Dispatch Center. The Cienega fire is now at least 50 percent contained after burning 150 acres. It broke out Saturday, May 27 near Hilton Ranch Road and Red Cloud Mine Roads. No buildings are threatened. MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices. Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights re...
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.
The MS Bureau of Investigation confirms eight people were shot and killed overnight in Lincoln County. One of those dead includes a Lincoln County deputy.