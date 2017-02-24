Two arrested after Border Patrol agent hit by car - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Two arrested after Border Patrol agent hit by car

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
SOUTHERN, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Two Mexican citizens are facing drug smuggling and assault charges after a Border Patrol agent was hit by a car.

According to the Tucson Sector Border Patrol, the agent was hit near Palominas on Thursday, Feb. 23.

MOBILE USERS: The KOLD News 13 mugshots of the month are available HERE.

"Agents responded to suspected drug smugglers possibly loading bundles of narcotics into an SUV," the CBP said in a news release. "As the agents approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated (and hit) one agent’s leg."

The agent was treated and released from a local hospital.

The female driver and her male passenger fled the scene but were caught hours later. Both are facing charges.

CBP said DPS and the Sierra Vista Police Department in the search for the suspects.

The abandoned SUV was found Friday, Feb. 24, near Hereford. CBP said they found almost 100 pounds of marijuana inside.

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Arizona softball's season ends after 6-5 loss to Baylor

    Arizona softball's season ends after 6-5 loss to Baylor

    Monday, May 29 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-05-29 05:59:54 GMT
    Source: KOLDSource: KOLD

    The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson. The loss ends the Wildcats' season as they have been knocked out of the 2017 Women's College World Series in the super regional round. 

    The University of Arizona Softball team lost 6-5 to Baylor on Sunday evening at Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium in Tucson. 

  • HAPPENING NOW: Water main break closes part of Mission road

    HAPPENING NOW: Water main break closes part of Mission road

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:30 AM EDT2017-05-29 04:30:20 GMT
    Source: Tucson WaterSource: Tucson Water

    A water main break closes a stretch of road on the southwest side. Tucson Water says northbound lanes on Mission road near Ajo Way will be closed while crews respond to the break. 

    A water main break closes a stretch of road on the southwest side. Tucson Water says northbound lanes on Mission road near Ajo Way will be closed while crews respond to the break. 

  • WWII veteran Helen Glass to help with Evergreen Memorial Day event

    WWII veteran Helen Glass to help with Evergreen Memorial Day event

    Monday, May 29 2017 12:09 AM EDT2017-05-29 04:09:35 GMT
    Glass, a veteran herself, has volunteer with various veterans organizations for decades (Source: Tucson News Now).Glass, a veteran herself, has volunteer with various veterans organizations for decades (Source: Tucson News Now).

    Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.

    Local volunteer and World War II Navy veteran Helen Anderson Glass wants to remind the community how Memorial Day should be observed.

    •   
Powered by Frankly