UPDATE: Sierra Vista police officer released from hospital

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Sierra Vista police officer was released from the hospital Friday night after being hit by a car after a struggle with a suspect, according to Sierra Vista Police Department Public Information Officer Tim Wachtel.

SVPD said the officer made contact with a shoplifting suspect in the 3000 block of Fry Boulevard around 6:46 p.m. on Friday. The suspect tried to run from the scene, while the officer followed her.

Witnesses told police a struggle took place in the street, and that was when the two were hit by a car.  

Watchtel said the suspect is currently still in the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

More details about the identity of the officer will be released early next week. 

There have been no charges at this time and police are still investigating.

